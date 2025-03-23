Wole Soyinka Speaks on Rivers State Emergency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state is against the spirit of federalism.

It is worth recalling that Tinubu announced the rule in the state on Tuesday because of the political crisis in the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the Rivers assembly for an initial period of six months.

Retired Naval Chief, Ibok-Ete Ibas, was thereafter announced as the state’s sole administrator.

Soyinka, speaking with The Africa Report, stated that the Nigerian constitution gives the president too much powers and there is a need to amend some parts of the constitution.

Reacting concerning the issue in Rivers, Soyinka stated that it is debatable if the move was a wise one.

He said: “If it is constitutionally right, then I think it is about time we sat down and amended the constitution to make sure that it operates as a genuine federal entity.

“The government is over-centralised. The debate will go on whether this (state of emergency) was, in the first place, a wise decision but in terms of fundamental principles, I believe that this is against the federal spirit of association.

“I find that the constitution has put too much power in the hands of the president. The system we are operating right now is not the best for a pluralistic society like ours. That is a fundamental principle I have always held.”

“The playwright further reiterated his call for a national conference which he said would provide an opportunity to “really accord ourselves an authentic people’s constitution.

“The federal spirit of association is a cardinal principle… right now, in principle, this action is against the federal imperative.”