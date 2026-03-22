Women Groups Demand Arrests Over Alleged Assaults at Ozoro Festival

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 500 women’s rights organisations under the coalition Womanifesto have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals allegedly involved in sexual harassment and assault during a traditional festival in Ozoro.

In a statement issued by co-convener Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, the group condemned the incident, describing it as a serious violation of women’s rights.

The coalition said it was alarmed by videos circulating on social media, which reportedly show women being stripped and assaulted by groups of people during the festival.

“This is not our culture. This is organised and institutionalised abuse, and it must be treated as a crime,” the statement said.

Womanifesto urged the Inspector-General of Police to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible, stressing that such acts cannot be justified under any cultural or traditional practice.

The group also noted that the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria guarantees the rights of all citizens to dignity, freedom of movement, and protection from inhumane or degrading treatment.

In addition, the coalition referenced the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, stating that threats, intimidation, and violence against women are punishable offences under Nigerian law.

Reacting to the incident, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress, also condemned the alleged assaults and called for urgent action by law enforcement agencies.

“The videos circulating from Ozoro are horrifying,” he said, adding that it is especially troubling because the incident occurred in a community with a university and several schools where women and girls should feel safe.

He urged the police to ensure that all those involved are identified and brought to justice.