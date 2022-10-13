World Athletics Nominates Amusan For Women Athlete Of The Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – World Athletics (WA) has nominated Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan for the 2022 women’s world athlete of the year.

The body noted that Amusan and other nominees were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

“Through the grace of God, I have achieved so many ‘feats as a Nigerian’ and this is yet another one. I’m so honoured to be selected as a World Athlete of the Year Nominee and the first Nigerian ever to reach this height.

“I have twice been named Nigerian Athlete of the Year by Athletic Heat platform, but this is my first international nomination and I want us to win it,” Amusan wrote on her Facebook page.

The federation said the five finalists will be determined by a three-way voting process.

World Athletics said votes will be cast online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

“Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote,” WA said.

It added that the World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

The body added that the vote will close at midnight on Monday, October 31 and winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

The other contenders competing for the prize are the Jamaican duo of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, Chase Ealey of the US and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, Sydney McLaughlin of the US, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Kimberly Garcia of Peru.