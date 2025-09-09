World Spinal Cord Day: Enugu Lions Club Puts Smiles On Faces of Patients At National Orthopedic Hospital

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of activities to mark this year’s World Spinal Cord day, members of the Enugu Metropolitan Lions Club have donated some essential items to the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) patients in the area.

Presenting the Items which includes toiletries, surgical gloves, detergents and cartons of toothpaste at the Spinal Cord Injury Ward, National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, President of the Club, Lion Chibota Edozie who was a former patient of the ward inspired the SCI patients with her words and speech to their admiration.

She admonished them never to have the spirit of self-pity stressing that it leads to depression which could result in death in most cases.

Lion Edozie, a Journalist and former Vice President of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), South East zone, used the occasion to appeal to relations who were mostly care providers to Spinal Cord Injury patients to always bear in mind that the rate of recovery depended on them as first contacts.

She however, encouraged them to exercise patience, endurance, exhibit empathy and absolute care to the patients based on the nature of the injury that put them in pains and depressive mood at all times.

According to her, the visit was part of Charity/Humanitarian works embarked by the International Lions Club of Enugu Metro to mark World Spinal Cord Day.

Also Speaking, the immediate past President of Lions Club Enugu Metro, Lion Emma Agbo commended the authority of the hospital for cleanliness of the entire facility and the care given to patients, describing the Orthopedic Hospital in Enugu as one of the best with good staff, eager to put in their best based on the motivation of management of the hospital.

Some of the beneficiaries and Spinal Cord Injury patients could not hide their joy as they appreciated the club’s President who they regarded as one of them for her words of encouragement.