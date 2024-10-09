World Varsities Rankings: Covenant University Tops In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Covenant University (CU) has been listed as Nigeria’s overall best university in Times Higher Education (THE) 2024 Rankings.

The Times Higher Education World Rankings is a comprehensive global ranking of universities published annually.

The 2024 rankings include 1,907 universities across 108 countries and regions.

Covenant University which is Nigeria’s highest-ranking institution on the 2024 list fell within the 8001-1000 global scale alongside the University of Ibadan (UI).

The ratings were done based on 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

“Overall, we collected 411,789 datapoints from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data,” THE said.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, but others in the top five have seen shifts in their ranks. Stanford University moves up to second place, pushing Harvard University down to fourth.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbs up two places to third this year. The University of Cambridge slips to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.

Top 10 ranked universities globally

University of Oxford, UK Stanford University, US Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US Harvard University, US University of Cambridge, UK Princeton University, US California Institute of Technology, US Imperial College London, UK University of California, Berkeley US Yale University, US

Top 10 ranked Nigerian universities

Covenant University University of Ibadan Federal University of Technology Akure University of Lagos Bayero University University of Ilorin University of Nigeria, Nsukka Afe Babalola University University of Benin Federal University ofAgriculture, Abeokuta Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Lagos State University Nnamdi Azikiwe University Obafemi Awolowo University University of Port Harcourt Abia State University Akwa Ibom State University Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Babcock University Baze University Bells University of Technology Benson Idahosa University Delta State University, Abraka Edo State University, Uzairue Edwin Clarke University Elizade University Evangel University, Akaeze Federal University of Kashere Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Federal University of Technology, Minna Federal University of Technology, Owerri Fountain University Landmark University Nasarawa State University, Keffi Niger Delta University Plateau State University, Bokkos Thomas Adewumi University Veritas University, Abuja Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano