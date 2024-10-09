W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

World Varsities Rankings: Covenant University Tops In Nigeria

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest Headlines Wednesday, October 9th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Covenant University (CU) has been listed as Nigeria’s overall best university in Times Higher Education (THE) 2024 Rankings.

The Times Higher Education World Rankings is a comprehensive global ranking of universities published annually.

The 2024 rankings include 1,907 universities across 108 countries and regions.

Covenant University which is Nigeria’s highest-ranking institution on the 2024 list fell within the 8001-1000 global scale alongside the University of Ibadan (UI).

The ratings were done based on 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

“Overall, we collected 411,789 datapoints from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data,” THE said.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, but others in the top five have seen shifts in their ranks. Stanford University moves up to second place, pushing Harvard University down to fourth.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbs up two places to third this year. The University of Cambridge slips to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.

Top 10 ranked universities globally

  1. University of Oxford, UK
  2. Stanford University, US
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US
  4. Harvard University, US
  5. University of Cambridge, UK
  6. Princeton University, US
  7. California Institute of Technology, US
  8. Imperial College London, UK
  9. University of California, Berkeley US
  10. Yale University, US

Top 10 ranked Nigerian universities

  1. Covenant University
  2. University of Ibadan
  3. Federal University of Technology Akure
  4. University of Lagos
  5. Bayero University
  6. University of Ilorin
  7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  8. Afe Babalola University
  9. University of Benin
  10. Federal University ofAgriculture, Abeokuta
  11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  12. Lagos State University
  13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  14. Obafemi Awolowo University
  15. University of Port Harcourt
  16. Abia State University
  17. Akwa Ibom State University
  18. Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike
  19. Babcock University
  20. Baze University
  21. Bells University of Technology
  22. Benson Idahosa University
  23. Delta State University, Abraka
  24. Edo State University, Uzairue
  25. Edwin Clarke University
  26. Elizade University
  27. Evangel University, Akaeze
  28. Federal University of Kashere
  29. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
  30. Federal University of Technology, Minna
  31. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  32. Fountain University
  33. Landmark University
  34. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
  35. Niger Delta University
  36. Plateau State University, Bokkos
  37. Thomas Adewumi University
  38. Veritas University, Abuja
  39. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

 

