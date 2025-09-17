Yahoo Boys are Causing Visa Restrictions For Nigerians – EFCC Warns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has cautioned that the increase of internet fraud is increasing visa restrictions for innocent Nigerians abroad.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, stated that fraudulent practices aside from destroying the future of those involved, also taints the global image of Nigeria and this leads to stricter travel conditions for law-abiding citizens.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Coker Oyegunle, stated this during an event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, organised by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs.

He said: “The EFCC boss highlighted that internet fraud, money laundering, and economic sabotage cost Nigeria billions of naira annually, undermining national growth and depriving citizens of infrastructure, jobs, and opportunities.

“Beyond the economic damage, he pointed out that the crimes erode Nigeria’s international image and subject innocent Nigerians to stricter visa restrictions abroad.”

He tasked young people across the country to channel their energy into productive endeavors like digital innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and the creative industry.

He was quoted as saying, “Fraud is not success; it is a trap. Easy come, easy go. Many who follow the path of ‘yahoo-yahoo’ always end up losing their freedom, reputation, and future. The law is catching up with them and digital footprints never disappear. Don’t destroy your tomorrow with shortcuts today.”

Olukoyede reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to intensify sensitisation, enforcement and collaboration with communities to combat fraud and related crimes.

lso speaking at the event, a representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mathew Ewah, warned that drug abuse remained one of the most dangerous threats facing Nigerian youths, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps cautioned against pipeline vandalism in the South-South.