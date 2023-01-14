Yoruba Tennis Club investitures Ooni as Vice-Patron

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oldest Indigenous Social Club in Nigeria, named “Yoruba Tennis Club”, has investitured Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as its Vice-Patron.

The Chairman of the Club, Bro. Chief Euzebio Damazio, made the open announcement at Ooni’s Palace on Saturday, in Ile-Ife.

Damazio thanked Ooni for playing some fatherly role by empowering youths, the aged, widows, physically challenged people and for prioritizing Yoruba culture and heritage in the land.

He returned all the Glory to the Lord for giving them the grace, saying they were all happy to witness the programme and for the manifestation.

“We cherished culture and today’s the best day to visit the home of tradition, for what we have seen exceeded mere saying, but real tradition,” he stated.

The Chairman commended Ooni for doing a fantastic job in Ife, for accepting to be their Vice-Patron, and prayed for his long life and prosperity.

Also, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Toriola, acknowledged the Asiwaju of Ile-Ife, Chief Oyekunle Alex-Duduyemi, who hosted them for a get-together party in his residence.

Oba Toriola said that Pa Alex Duduyemi is a unified factor that’s character worthy of emulation, for he loves everybody and want everyone to progress as well as the entire community.

Oba Toriola qualified Asiwaju as the round peg in the round hole, saying he’s a peaceful loving man, who doesn’t want anybody to cause trouble anywhere, but believed strongly in the growth and development.

The Host, Chief Duduyemi, thanked Yoruba Tennis Club members, the people of Modakeke and Ife indigenes for counted him worthy.

He said that he dedicated the party to the unity of Ifeland.

The Vice-Patron applauded the Club members for dimming him fit to be chosen for the post, saying that the Club has been performing well in Lagos.

Ooni gladly received the post, pledged to serve humanity throughout his life, charged the members to continuing embracing the traditional cultural heritage across the country and overseas.

All members of the club graced the occasion.

NAN