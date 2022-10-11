You ‘re Using Religion To Spread Hate Speeches Against Tinubu, Shettima, APC Tells Dogara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Yakubu Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives of using religion to spread hate speeches against the presidential flag bearer of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement on Monday, October 10, 2022, the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) stated that Dogara has been making plans to cause problems for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The APC described Dogara as an unstable politician adding that it has no hand in the meeting Dogara recently organised in the name of APC Northern Christians, adding that those who attended the meeting represented themselves.

“On account of this, he (Dogara) has certainly become a reprobate and demagogue, delivering hate speeches and whipping up emotions, to set our country ablaze”, the statement read.

“The Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council is, therefore, not surprised by media reports about a meeting of some so-called Northern Christian leaders, who claimed to be members of our All Progressives Congress that were championed by Dogara and his ilk.

“The claim was fraudulent.

“Yakubu Dogara, the peripatetic and politically unstable politician who organised the meeting, left our party officially and unceremoniously weeks ago. And those who attended the meeting were representing themselves, their selfish agenda, not Northern Christians.

“A careful reading of the people who attended the unholy meeting he called also showed that they were all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, masquerading as APC members.”