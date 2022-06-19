You Truly Belong To Everybody, Not To Anybody-Tinubu Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “true leader, brother and friend” who demonstrated a “sense of purpose, composure, and maturity” in the weeks leading to the Special Convention of the Party.

A statement issued on Saturday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Tinubu expressed his opinion in a letter written to the President

In the letter which he personally signed, Tinubu also expressed gratitude for the President’s congratulatory letter to him, adding that while all the contestants expected Buhari to “choose” his successor, he simply allowed a level playing field.

According to him, “You belonged to everybody in the party and you belonged to none of the individual candidates of the party.”

He congratulated the President for the successful conclusion of the Convention and assured him of an issue focused campaign leading to the 2023 general elections.