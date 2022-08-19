10 Killed, 15 Injured On Jos-Bauchi Highway As Truck Rams Into Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Plateau Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) says 10 persons lost their lives and 15 others were injured in a multiple accident involving seven vehicles on Jos-Bauchi highway.

The Sector Commander, Alphonsus Godwin, said on Thursday in Jos that the tragedy involved a truck and six other vehicles.

Godwin said an under aged truck driver lost control of the vehicle when it developed mechanical fault.

“The truck rammed into several vehicles, causing multiple accidents on the highway, ten persons lost their lives on the spot while fifteen others sustained fatal injuries.

”Those who sustained injuries were admitted at Toro Medical Centre, while the remains of those who died were deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

“The accident caused heavy gridlock to motorists coming in and out of Jos, but our officers were on top of the situation to clear the highway,” he added.

Godwin advised truck owners to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles, monitor their drivers and stop engaging underaged persons as drivers.

NAN