2022 NSF: Enugu Govt Receives Torch Of Nat. Unity

….. pledges Support To State Athletes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State Government on Friday received the torch of National unity ahead of the 21st National Sports festival (NSF) scheduled to commence on 28th of November 2022 in Asaba, Delta State, with a pledge to give total support to the state Athletes going for the sports fiesta.

Receiving the torch on behalf of the state government, at the government House Enugu, Barr. Steve Oruruo, the Special Adviser SPA on information to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said the governor attaches premium to the competition.

African Examiner Sports reports that the forthcoming NSF holds between November 28th through December 10th, 2022 in Asaba, the Delta state capital, South- South Nigeria.

Oruruo, a Sports Enthusiast, stated that: “We understand the importance of sports, especially the torch of National Unity, and for many reasons, sports has been pivotal in keeping the country’s unity.

“It has also kept the youths away from social vices and its importance therefore, cannot be overemphasised, this is the reason the government attaches so much importance to this occasion today.

“We wish to welcome you to Enugu and also assure our Athletes of government’s support to the competition.

According to the Ugwuanyi’s Aide, “At the 20th edition, we won three Gold medals, three Silver medals and a bronze and that showed that the Athletes are not left behind by the government.

“On this note, I want to assure you that, Enugu will continue to partner with the national body, Federal Government and all our sports loving athletes for successful outings, “he promised .

In his remark, the Director Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs. Amaka Ashiofu thanked the government of Enugu state for their promise to the Athletes and for receiving the torch of Unity.

She said “I wish to encourage the athletes, because we all stand for Nigeria and the state but at NSF, we are all Nigerians.

“As a Director of Sports in the Ministry, I want to encourage the athletes not to relent, be strong and hopeful in whatever you do.

“They should not come there to make up the number but to let their presence be felt, to win laurels, win golds. See you all in Delta,” she said.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs Margaret Eze had explained that the torch of Unity showed that all is set for the NSF.

“Our presence today, signaled Enugu people that the torch of Unity has arrived in their state and I hope the athletes are ready for the competition.

“We want the state government to accompany the athletes to the 2022 NSF in Delta, to compete with their counterpart from other states.

Present during the brief ceremony included the state Commissioner for youth and Sports, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe, the Director Organizing in the state Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Boniface Onovo, amongst other government officials.