2023: Amaechi Resigns Ministerial Position

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rotimi Amaechi, an All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant, has officially resigned as the Minister of Transportation.

Amaechi stated that he resigned from Buhari’s cabinet to allow him concentrate on his presidential ambition.

It could be recalled that President Buhari has directed Ministers and appointees with political ambition to resign. Many ministers resigned immediately but the former Transportation Minister and others stayed on.

However, Amaechi has finally tendered his resignation which was contained in a statement by the Amaechi Presidential Media Committee and signed by Kingsley Wali.

The former Rivers State Governor and lawmaker thanked Buhari for considering him for the position of a minister.

According to him, the Transportation Ministry recorded significant achievements since the inception of Buhari’s administration.

He said: “It is with mixed feelings that I tender my resignation as the Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contest for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Your Excellency, it has been a great honour and privilege serving as a member of your cabinet following your historic victory at the polls in 2015. Under your administration, the Ministry of Transportation has recorded significant achievements, made possible by your visionary support and commitment to ensuring that we deliver on our mandate.

“As I embark on the next phase of our mission to work towards a better Nigeria for all Nigerians, I humbly seek Your Excellency’s prayers, blessings and look towards your continuous support and guidance.”