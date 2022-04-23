2023: Anyone Supporting Ikwerre, Amaechi, Wike has Endorsed Igbo Presidency, Says Ohanaeze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The apex Igbo Social Cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has broadened the search for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction beyond the scope of the southeast zone and includes Igbos in south-south Nigeria.

It said, “this clarification becomes necessary for the Igbo to jettison artificial separation of boundaries adjustment created by the Military and reunite with their kith and kinsmen in the Niger-Delta region”

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitution written by our founding fathers, in their wisdom enshrined that Anioma in Delta and Ikwerre in Rivers State are part of Igbo speaking states, as we have seen in Late Ambassador Raph Uwechue and late Col. Joe Achuzia from Anioma in Delta State, led Ohanaeze Ndigbo as President General and Secretary-General respectively.

A statement issued by its Secretary General, Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to African Examiner on Saturday, said “likewise, Dim Uche Okwukwu from Ikwerre in Rivers state is the immediate past Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

It noted that “Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had not abandoned the quest for the Igbo to succeed President Buhari in 2023 through their open support for Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, rather both southeast Governors are reading the handwriting on the wall that 2023 Presidential election might be

APC Ikwerre Vs PDP Ikwerre ( Amaechi Vs Wike),”

” Ndigbo has become civilized and sophisticated than ever before to ensure that 2023 belongs to Igbo in both directions APC and PDP, moreover, Obio Akpo and Mbima are part of Ikwerre, Igbo speaking part of Rivers state, and we are very committed to Igbo aspirations for Presidency, and nothing can separate us as you know that the next leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will come from Rivers state in 2025.

“Imeobi ( the apex Igbo decision making organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo), will decide for 2023 after the Presidential Primaries in APC and PDP.

“Right now, Ohanaeze leadership congratulates all Igbo Presidential hopefuls from southeast and South/South, the more, the merrier, with the avalanche of Igbo Presidential hopefuls, Nigeria will be better if any of these aspirants succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

” We are calling for consensus among contenders in APC and PDP to allow Igbo to be the consensus flag bearers in APC and PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

” We have not ruled out the possibility of influencing the two major political parties in Nigeria, to consider the Igbo consensus for their presidential tickets” the group stated