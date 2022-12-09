2023: Chatham House Invites Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – World-leading policy institute and think-tank forum, Chatham House has invited the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to discuss his plans for Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

Obi, former governor of Anambra State, is expected to attend the event slated for January 16, 2023 in London, the United Kingdom.

The event is part of a series of events examining Nigeria’s 2023 elections.

On December 5, 2022, Obi’s counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu made an appearance at Chatham House in London, where he revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and technology.

Obi, Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are frontline candidates in the 2023 presidential race.