Osinbajo To Represent Buhari At Liberia’s 200-Year Celebration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday morning leave Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari in the formal launch for the commemoration of Liberia Bicentennial Anniversary.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, announced this in a statement he signed on Monday titled ‘Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Liberia’s bicentennial celebrations’.

According to Akande “Prof. Osinbajo will join other leaders across Africa and beyond to grace the event scheduled to hold today at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

“The Vice President will also attend other events later today in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations.”