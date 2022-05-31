2023: Ex- Enugu IPAC Chairman, Nwobodo, Picks Accord Party Guber Ticket

Former Enugu State Chairman of inter party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Barrister John Nwobodo, has emerged the Governorship Candidate of the opposition Accord party, ahead of the 2023 general election in state.

He clinched the ticket unopposed through affirmation during the party’s gubernatorial primary election held in Enugu on Tuesday.

Announcing the result at the end of the exercise, Chairman of Enugu State Governorship primary election Committee of the party, Mrs. Chinasa Nwekeke, said Nwobodo was declared winner after the 140 delegates affirmed him as their consensus Candidate.

The Committee Chairman however, expressed satisfaction with the matured manner the delegates conducted themselves during and after the internal party election

In his acceptance speech, Nwobodo thanked God for making the exercise a success, saying without him all aspirations, ambition and all of whom human endeavors will amount to nothing.

He said “this day has been predestined to mark the beginning of a journey that will usher in the Accord party as the party in power in Enugu State effective 29th, May 2023, after the good people of Enugu State have invested us with their trust and mandate on 11th, Match 2023.

The party Candidate expressed appreciation to the delegates and party for the implicit trust and the confidence reposed on him “by confirming my Candidacy to run for the office of the governor of Enugu State in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Nwobodo pledged to ensure the welfare and security of Enugu residents. He said that fighting hunger, poverty and diseases will be the major focus of his administration.

He also added that his administration will be remembered for ensuring legacies in wealth creation, innovation, security, economy, Infrastructural and efficient public service.

According to him, “my motivation to contest the Governorship election is captured in the question: ‘has anything changed? Should we not do something since nothing has changed?

He said “for me, this is a mission to ensure maximum happiness for our people and engender a higher level of prosperity and well- being of both citizens and residents.