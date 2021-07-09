2023: Group Urges Philanthropist, Baywood Ibe To Run For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the people of South East- geo political zone of the country continue to clamour for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction come 2023, some citizens from various parts of the country have called on a renowned philanthropist and All progressive Congress APC Chieftain from Enugu State, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, to run for the exalted office.

The business mogul they said, has the capacity and all it takes to pilot affairs if the nation, if given the mandate.

Speaking via a statement issued weekend in Enugu under the platform of Baywood Support Group (BSG), by its National publicity Secretary, Comrade Mustafa Lawal, the body made up of mostly youths stated that as a detribalized Nigeria, they have no doubt that Ibeh, would not fail the people if elected.

The group, noted that the recent online opinion poll which favoured Ibeh, as the best for the presidential position among those nursing the ambition from South East geo political zone, was a clear indication that the people wants him.

It would be recalled that the mock election was conducted by a group Championing the 2023 Igbo presidential project, operating under the platform of APC South East Integrity Group, led by Chief Dr. Chinedu Ogbuagu.

The group has been soliciting support for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction ahead of 2023, across various segments of Nigeria.

The result of the mock election in which 89 members of the group were said to have voted, Emperor Baywood Ibeh, emerged victorious with 29 Votes, ahead of other South East political leaders who have presidential ambition.

“This group is made up of mostly Nigerian youths who believe that Mr. Ibe can bring his business background into bear and create enabling environment for private sector to create employment for our teaming population.

The Group spokesman further noted that as a Social Crusader, Mr Ibe has what it takes to address the fundamental social, economic and security challenges facing the nation at this time.

According to the result released by the group, other scores as follows: Nigeria’s Minister of State for education, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, 18 Votes, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu 14, Ex- Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi 10, former governor of Enugu State, Barrister Sullivan Chime 7, Ex- Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani 3, Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha 3, Senator Orji Ụzọ Kalu 2, Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi 1, and one Francis Nomeh 1.

They claimed that other shortlisted Igbo politicians, such as Hon. Chike Okafor, Nigeria’s Minister of foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Sharon Ikeazor, Sen Julius Ucha and Sen Osita Izunaso, among others, had zero vote

The BSG, which vowed to purchase the presidential nomination forms for Ibeh, when the time comes, that they have no doubt in the minds that the business tycoon will make it

Our Correspondent observed that the posters of the oil magnate has flooded major cities in Nigeria, including Enugu, his home state

