2023: I Don’t Need Presidential Seat, I Need Money, Amaechi Tells Supporters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has refuted reports that he is contesting for the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi stated this when he appeared on AriseTV on Saturday.

African Examiner recall that some groups had called on Amaechi to run for the presidency in 2023.

Also, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had also stated that he would only run for the 2023 presidency either as a presidential aspirant or a running mate to, Rotimi

Amaechi if President Muhammadu Buhari endorse the move.

Reacting, Amaechi said: “The people that want me to run for the presidency in 2023 should just give me the money. I need money to survive.”