2023: Tinubu/Shetima, Best Products Nigerians Can Rely On, Says S/East Support Groups

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South -East Director, Support group Coordination Directorate for the Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shetima 2023 presidential project, Engr. Elias Mbam, has said that the ruling All progressive Congress APC presidential flagbearer, and his running mate, remains the best products Nigerian Electorate should identify with in the general election.

The former Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMFC), insisted that the Ex- Lagos governor, has the capacity and all it takes to deliver the goods to Nigerians, noting that he proved himself between 1999-2007, when he piloted affairs of Lagos state.

He therefore, urged South East voters and Nigerians in general to embrace the Jagaban of Africa, as Tinubu is fondly called in the police space.

According to Mbam, it was the realization of the importance of support groups that the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC established and inaugurated the support group coordination directorate to oversee and supervise the activities of the APC Support Group, to ensure the success of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Speaking at the weekend in Enugu at a town hall meeting with Coordinators of support groups in the Southeast geo political zone of the country, the Director, added that the groups are the engine house for a victorious election.

He explained that the town hall meeting was organized so as to familiarize the support groups in the Southeast with their roles in the electoral process, share experiences and formulate the best approach to actualize their objectives.

“The support groups drive the process. In other words, the failure or success in an election is determined mainly by the success or failure of the support groups.” Nnam stated.

He stressed that it is very critical that all the APC Support Groups in the Southeast should up their games in order for the party to have a successful outing in the 2023 general elections.

“We are lucky that we have a good product in the persons of Tinubu and Shettima and would therefore be easy to market. We all have a duty to drive this process successfully.

In his speech, a Chieftain of APC and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Acho Ihim, had counseled the support groups not to be confrontational with people who abuse or criticize Bola Tinubu on social media, rather, they should always apply convincing mechanism while arguing with such people.

Ihim, pointed out that in America and other advanced climes, age is not considered in choosing a presidential candidate, saying what matters most is whether the individual seeking the office has the capacity to deliver if given the mandate.

He however, enjoined the support groups to do everything within their powers to ensure that APC is successful in the 2023 general election.

The Former Imo Speaker, stated that as support groups, the members must be proactive in spreading the gospel of vote Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Shetima gospel in every nook and crannies of South East States and beyond.

He said “for Tinubu to win in South East will depend on how you the support group members market his candidacy and APC in the zone.”

“When people are insulting your principal Tinubu in the social media, don’t go into social media war with them, rather, calm down and engage them in a way they will be convinced and become Tinubu supporters.

“Remind them about the total transformation Lagos state went through under Tinubu’s watch, in 1999- 2007, adding that the APC presidential Candidate is a Patriotic and detribalized Nigerian, who has touched many lives, irrespective of tribe or religion. Ihim, equally advised the South East support groups to de-emphasized issue of money at this stage of the project, saying money will come at the appropriate time, “but let’s keep canvassing support for our principal, who is out to change the narratives of the Nigerian politics.