2026 World Cup: Super Eagles Defeat Benin, To Wait For Playoff Matches

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles have ended their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after they walloped the Benin Republic 4–0 on Tuesday evening.

The three-time African champions went into their final fixture needing a convincing win, after keeping their qualification hopes alive with a 2–1 triumph over Lesotho last weekend.

Nigeria started very impressively against Gernot Rohr’s side, with Victor Osimhen scoring within the opening three minutes.

Osimhen later doubled the lead with a header just before half-time, as the Super Eagles took charge of proceedings in Uyo.

The Galatasaray striker could later get a hat-trick in the second half, before Frank Onyeka added a late fourth after a well-struck volley.

The result means that Nigeria finished second in Group C, behind South Africa, who thrashed Rwanda 3–0 to clinch the automatic qualification spot.

Eric Chelle’s men will now wait to see if they will claim a place among the four best runners-up from Africa.