2027 Polls Between Tinubu And Nigerians, Says PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the 2027 general elections is a contest between President Bola Tinubu and the living conditions of Nigerians.

PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, stated this on Thursday while presenting a Certificate of Return to the PDP candidate for the Anambra State governorship election, Chief Ezenwafor Jude.

“This election in 2027 is not about how many governors you have or how many leaders. It’s about Tinubu and Nigerians,” Damagum said.

“The ordinary man is feeling the pain, and the decision is his. So I want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that it is their election. It is APC versus Nigerians.

“It’s not APC versus any governor or senator or anything but APC versus Nigerians. So I want to urge all of us to close ranks and rescue ourselves from this hardship that is inflicted on us by design, not by any coincidence.”

He also weighed in on the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor of the State Ifeanyi Okowa.

On Wednesday, Oborevwori, Okowa and all the cabinet members of the Delta State government defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP boss said the party has been too magnanimous to Delta State and did not deserve the political treatment it received through the defection.

“It’s very sad and unfortunate because to me, if there’s any state that should think that way, not Delta, because the party is very magnanimous. I thank God that in their message, they didn’t say that the party did anything wrong to them other than good,” he said.

“It’s a decision taken by them, but the pains will be in us, not because of anything, but because we have given Delta State all our support, from the emergence of the governor to his predecessor, who also doubled as our vice presidential candidate.

“I think we’ve done it all for them in Delta State. We least expected this action from them. All the same, this is a party that have seen more than that, but it’s still standing.”