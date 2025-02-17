85 Nigerians Deported From US Set To Arrive Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 85 Nigerian nationals who were deported from the US will arrive in Lagos, Monday evening.

Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement adding that 116 others are presently in detention.

The statement, signed by her media aide, Magnus Eze, lamented the process of deportation as it called on the US government to be more humane in their approach.

“About 201 Nigerians are currently detained in US immigration centres and about 85 cleared for deportation,” the statement added.

Also, in a post on her official X account on Monday the Minister said the “US Deportations Begin”.

According to available information, the deported Nigerians will be flown directly to Lagos State.

Also, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr. was among the first batch of deportees are those serving jail terms in US prisons.