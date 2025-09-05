Abia Government Sacks Six For Salary Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia Government has announced the sack of six staff members of the state’s Ministry of Justice who were indicted in a salary padding fraud.

The announcement came through a press statement signed by the Chairman, Abia State Civil Service Commission, Dr Eno Jerry-Eze on Thursday and made available to newsmen on Friday in Umuahia.

Jerry-Eze said that the fraud was uncovered while conducting an internal audit and administrative inquiry at the ministry of Justice.

She noted that the six individuals manipulated payroll systems, which gave them unauthorised access to salaries exceeding their entitlements over time.

The sacked workers include Mr. Dickson Eze, a Principal Accountant (SGL 12), Mrs. Esther Emeruwa, Senior Accountant (SGL 10), and Mrs. Ijeoma Jonathan, Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14).

‎Also included were Mrs. Treasure Isinguzo, Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13),Mrs. Chioma Erondu – Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12) and Mrs. Hannah Eze – Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09).

‎Jerry-Eze said the disciplinary action resulted from a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission which interviewed the affected workers.

She added that relevant financial records were reviewed, confirming that the workers knowingly benefited from irregular salary payments at the state’s expense.

‎She noted that Mrs Chioma Madu, who was also investigated, was cleared of complicity in the fraud because she promptly reported being overpaid and took steps to correct it.

According to Jerry-Eze, the indicted workers will be handed over to a relevant law enforcement agency for prosecution.

She urged all civil servants and other persons having dealings with the state to maintain integrity and report suspected irregularities.

She stated that Gov. Alex Otti had directed that the activities of some members of the Salary Committee be investigated to ensure full accountability. (NAN)