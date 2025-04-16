Access Holdings Reports N642bn Profit in 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Access Holdings Plc. says it generated N642.22 billion as profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

This is a 3.7 per cent increase from the N619.32 billion it generated in 2023.

The company made this known in a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Group on Wednesday in Lagos.

It also proposed a final dividend of N2.05 per ordinary share on its proposed 53,317,838,433 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

The Profit before Tax (PBT) increased to N867.02 billion, up from the N729 billion recorded a year earlier.

The group also reported a surge in gross earnings of N4.878 trillion from the N2.594 trillion reported in 2023.

It equally recorded N3.760 billion total equity in the year under review, an increase from N2.185 billion recorded in 2023.

Its earnings per share remained at N1, 671 for the two years running. (NAN)