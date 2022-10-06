Action Aid Donates School Desks To Enugu Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non -governmental organization, South saharan social development organisation (SSDO) the implementing partner of the local right partnership programme, funded by Actionaid Nigeria, has donated 30 pieces of 4-seater pupils’ desk to three local government Council areas of Enugu state.

Handing over the seats to the beneficiaries, yesterday

Head of programme, South of the organization, Mr. Udochukwu Egwim, explained that Communities in Aninri, Isi Uzo and Uzo uwani Council areas are to get ten seats each.

He listed the benefiting communities to include Oduma Achara in Aninri, Abor Isiala in Isi Uzo, and Blume in Uzo uwani.

The Head programme noted that gesture is part of the project in local Rights partnership project funded by Actionaid Nigeria which they have been partnering with for years.

Mr Egwim explained to the people what Local Rights partnership (LRP) stands for, and “what it stands to achieve is to ensure that the rural community people were educated and sensitized to be able to demand for their rights from the angle of human right approach.

He disclosed that the project will last for 5 to 7 years, stressing that “this presentation is the first activity, we are coming with, adding that some other engagement would include women peer education, capacity building for men and sensitisation rallies.

Also speaking, the program Lead of local rights partnership programme of Actionaid Perpetual Njoku ,said they are interested in the poor and marginalised community including places where government has not gone for a campaign visit in terms of basic amenities, such as Oduma Achara in Aninri local government area.

According to her, “in the choice of communities, we started with so many activities like interacting with children to knowing their best food and how they are faring, and we took the information back to Actionaid the implementing partner which chose Oduma community.

She hinted that they are working in nine communities ,in Oduma Achara, Ameke, Amagu ,Ohafia Oduma Achara, In Isi Uzo, they work in Ihenyi ,Abor Isiala and Orokoro, In Uzo uwani :Igga community and Nkume.

In their separate remarks, the Headmaster Mr. Akpa Mark and the Headmistress of the community primary school Oduma Achara Mrs. Onyia Rebecca commended the donors for the gesture, and pray God to reward them for remembering their community.

According to them before now “our children were sitting on the ground with their writing materials on their laps.

Representative of the local government Chairman, Mrs Amos Orij, who is also the Deputy leader of Aninri legislative Council received the 4 Seater pupils desk on behalf of the state government from the donor and to the community for onward handing over to benefiting schools.