ADC Vows To End Godfatherism, Budget Padding In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress has stated that it is set up to “redesign governance” in Nigeria by putting an end to the culture of godfatherism, budget padding, and patronage-driven politics, assuring that a new model built on transparency, innovation, and participation has been put in place.

The party in a statement on Friday stated that Nigerian politics has “for too long revolved around personalities rather than principles, and power has been used for patronage rather than progress”.

The statement was uploaded on the official account of the ADC coalition mobilisation wing, ADC Vanguard, on X.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) stands to change that narrative, not by making vague promises but by introducing a complete redesign of how governance should work in a modern democracy,” the statement read.

The ADC stated that its vision “begins with one simple but radical idea: government must serve citizens, not politicians.”

“That means every project, every policy, and every kobo spent must be judged by its direct impact on the people, not by how much it enriches those in power,” it added.

Under an ADC-led government, the party promised that “a minimum of 70% of all budgeted projects will be mandated to directly benefit local communities, rather than disappearing into bureaucratic bottlenecks or inflated contracts”.

The party further disclosed that it plans to make governance “measurable, transparent, and accountable,” adding that “every naira spent by the government will be traceable through an open digital ledger, accessible to citizens in real time”.

“With blockchain-backed systems, Nigerians will be able to see where public funds go from federal ministries to the smallest local projects,” the statement added.

Citing transparency as “the foundation of a new social contract between government and citizens,” the ADC mentioned that it would harness the potential of Nigerian youth by using them directly in governance and accountability processes.

“We will harness Nigeria’s youth, our greatest natural resource, by channeling their creativity, digital skills, and entrepreneurial drive into the governance process.

“Young Nigerians will not only be employed by the government but empowered to audit it,” the statement added.