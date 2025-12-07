ADC Woos Obi but Rules Out Zoning Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, to take a clear position on whether he intends to join the party, stressing that zoning will not be a precondition for membership.

The party acknowledged Obi’s influence within its coalition but said it would not pressure him to become a card-carrying member.

Obi had said on Wednesday that the coalition was struggling because it had yet to resolve issues around zoning and the rotation of key offices. Despite this concern, he praised the quality of leaders involved in the coalition, including former Senate President David Mark and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Responding, Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC’s spokesperson, told The Punch that the party was not yet considering zoning and was instead focused on building itself into a credible alternative for Nigerians.

“We’re not talking about zoning now. Nigerians are waiting to hear what we intend to do differently,” Abdullahi said. “So zoning is not on the table. If that is a condition for Obi to join, then perhaps he should wait until that time.”

He added that while he understood Obi’s concerns, the party would prefer him to decide on joining the coalition.

“For us, the priority is convincing Nigerians that we represent a credible alternative, regardless of where the eventual candidate comes from,” he said.

Abdullahi emphasised that the ADC wants Obi to be part of its project to reshape Nigerian politics.

“We want Peter Obi to join us in building a political party that can reset Nigerian politics and provide a credible alternative,” he said. “When we get to the point of deciding on zoning, we will address it then. But for now, we encourage him to make up his mind and join.”

He rejected claims that the coalition is unstable, describing such characterisation as inaccurate.

“It’s unfortunate he used the word ‘unstable’. Instability is not determined by zoning decisions at this stage,” Abdullahi said. “Within five months, we have established offices in about 27 or 28 states without a single political officeholder. That is a significant achievement.”

He also called on Obi to support grassroots party-building efforts in Anambra State, as other leaders have done in their respective states.

“We want him to be part of our journey and part of building the party. We will continue to encourage him,” Abdullahi said.