AFCON 2025 qualifier: Eguavoen Shortlists 23 Players For Super Eagles Vs Libya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles caretaker coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has released his 23-man squad for the Super Eagle’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen and Orlando Pirates defender, Olisa Ndah did not make the list due to injury.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Stanley Nwabali, Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi were part of the regulars included in the list.

Nigeria will play host to the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, October 11, before going to Benghazi to slug it out with the Knights at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium which is 19 kilometres away from Benghazi, on Tuesday, October 15.

Every player is expected to report in Uyo on Monday, October 7.

See the full list:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England).