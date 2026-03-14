Akpabio, Mbah, Ex-Power Minister Harp On Importance Of Education In Nation Building

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah and former Minister of power, professor Chinedu Nebo have stressed the importance of education in the development of any nation.

The trio spoke on Friday in Enugu during the occasion of awards of Scholarship and bursary to Over 300 Enugu West senatorial district students by the Senator representing the zone, Sentor Osita Ngwu, under the Enugu West Academy initiative programme.

In his remark, Akpabio, who attended the event in person, applauded Sentor Ngwu’s commitment to education and youth empowerment, announcing an additional ₦100 million donation to the Enugu West Academy programme.

According to the Senate president, “What Osita has done is an uncommon project. When you give a child a good education, he or she can go anywhere in the world,” Akpabio stated.

The former Akwa Ibom state governor, added that Ngwu has distinguished himself in the Senate, noting that his performance earned him appointment as one of the principal officers of the National Assembly NASS of Nigeria.

Speaking at the colourful event held at the international conference Centre ICC Enugu, governor Mbah, who spoke through his Deputy Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, commended Senator Ngwu for the Initiative, stressing that investing in tomorrow remains the best investment any body could think of.

He said the scholarship programme complements the state government’s ongoing reforms in the education sector, particularly the development of smart schools across Enugu State.

Senator Ngwu, who disbursed 250 million naira during the exercise, said the initiative is a strategic investment in education and the future of young people, saying it’s also designed to support students academically and financially .

Ngwu said “Enugu West Academy was established after he discovered that many brilliant students in secondary schools were unable to pursue their dreams due to lack of opportunities and mentorship.

“Today, we gather not merely to celebrate scholarships or distribute bursaries; we gather to reaffirm a vision that the future of Enugu West Senatorial District will be defined not by limitations but by knowledge.

“Not by circumstance but by opportunity; and not by chance but by deliberate investment in our young people. We will leave no child behind,” he said.

Senator Ngwu also stressed that human capital development remains the most important investment any leader can make, noting that education remains the strongest pillar for societal growth.

He disclosed that through the academy, more than 2,600 students benefited from UTME preparation classes and registration support in 2025 across the five local government areas in Enugu West.

According to the lawmaker, the academy currently has over 4,000 students enrolled across 19 physical learning centres and online platforms.

The lawmaker also recalled that during the maiden edition of the programme in 2024, ₦81 million was awarded to 18 outstanding students studying in universities across the country.

Our Correspondent writes that The scholarship scheme, now in its second year, benefited candidates who participated in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME and postgraduate students.

Earlier, in his opening remark, Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Power, professor Chinedu Nebo, represented by Rev. Ugo Chime, said the initiative is a genuine effort to give back to society by Senator Ngwu, calling on other leaders to invest in education and community development.

According to him, the academy currently has over 4,000 students enrolled across 19 physical learning centres and online platforms.

Delivering a keynote address christend: “Leaving no one behind: The role of scholarships in closing the gap,” the Registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, C. N. Nnebedum, stated that financial constraints remain one of the biggest obstacles preventing talented students from reaching their full potential.

“When you educate a child, you are changing the trajectory of an entire generation. With this scholarship, Senator Ngwu is investing in families and the future of our children. He is a shining example for others to follow,”.