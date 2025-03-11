Alleged Fake Testimony: Suspect Arraigned, Charged To Court In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Loveth Alo Helen, a 32 year old girl, who allegedly made a fake testimony at Zion Prayer Movement, Lagos has been arraigned at a Magistrate Court sitting in Enugu.

She was arraigned on Tuesday by S.O. Chukwuani at the Enugu North Magistrate Court on four count charges bothering on defamation, conspiracy, felony and false pretence.

Her arrangement followed an earlier complaint made to the police by owners of a duplex which she used in the fake testimony.

She was accused of false pretence with intent to defraud and present herself as the owner of a Five Bedroom Duplex situated at Plot 16 WTC Estate, Enugu belonging to one Arch. Emmanuel Asogwa.

After the four count charges were read to Helen, she pleaded not guilty to all the charges and the Magistrate, S.O Chukwuani admitted her to one million naira bail and a person with three years tax clearance.

The case which was between the commissioner of Police and Loveth Alo Helen was adjourned till April 9th, 2025 for proper hearing.

“That you Loveth Alo Helen ‘f’ on the 26th day of February, 2025 at Plot 16 WTC Estate, Enugu in Enugu North Magisterial District did by false pretence and with intent to defraud, present yourself as the owner of a Five (5) Bedroom Duplex situates at Plot 16 WTC Estate, Enugu belonging to one Arch. Emmanuel Asogwa ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 460 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.” The charge sheet read in parts.

Speaking to newsmen after her arraignment, the suspect restated that she did not arrange or discuss the testimony with anybody, stressing that she did not collect anything from anybody.

She maintained that she did not discuss it with anybody, maintaining that she did it as an act of faith with the hope that she will get it.

“I did the testimony claiming that I will get it, nobody arranged anything with me, I did not collect anything from anybody” she stated.

According to her, before she made the testimony, she went for an inspection of the house” which we are processing to get and I told them that I’m coming “.

As of the time of filing this report, Helen was yet to meet her bail conditions.