Alleged Infidelity: Father Sets Wife, Children Ablaze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The International Federation of Women Lawyers, Abia State branch, on Tuesday kicked against the recent alleged incident of domestic violence and child abuse where a father set himself, his wife, and their one-year-old daughter ablaze in Onicha Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the incident happened between 1am and 2am on Saturday, when Udochi Amala, 40 years old, allegedly set himself, his wife, Amarachi Amala, and their three children on fire because he suspected his wife of infidelity.

Following the incident, Udochi, who lives in Amapuihe village in Osisioma LG and was also affected by the fire but he survived. Unfortunately, one of his daughters died due to severe burns.

According to initial reports, Udochi said, “I have an issue with my wife, and I did not know that it would get to this extent. I am tired of this life.”

Also, he allegedly confirmed that he had not apprehended his wife, who is from Ikwuano LG, with another man.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Abia State Police Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident, she said: “Yes, the Police are aware. Investigation is ongoing.”

FIDA Abia, in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Njideka Aniawonwa, and Secretary, Eberechukwu Kanu Oji, on Tuesday, convey its “shock, outrage, and deep concern over this horrific act, which is a gross violation of human rights and dignity”.

The organisation is asking for a thorough investigation into the incident and justice for the victims. FIDA Abia and also called “for support and protection for survivors of domestic violence and child abuse”.

The group also reiterated its commitment to promoting human rights, especially the rights of women and children, and tasked the public to report cases of domestic violence and child abuse and also to assist in the efforts to protect vulnerable individuals.