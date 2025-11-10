Anambra’s Verdict Is Clear As Soludo Wins Big

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, has stated that the electorate spoke loudly in the gubernatorial election of November 8.

Soludo stated that the poll was “history made” and “a shattering of another glass ceiling”.

The African Examiner recalls that on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Soludo the winner of the election with 422,664 votes; while Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, gathered second with 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) was third with 37,753 votes, while George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) polled 10,576 votes in fourth place.

Speaking after the result was announced, Soludo stated that the exercise was a demonstration of the will of the people.

“We are in a true multi-party democracy. Democracy lets votes count. We spoke loudly here in Anambra,” he said.

Reflecting on voter turnout, Soludo stated that about 22 per cent of registered voters participated and broke previous records, which, according to him, was an increase in political engagement in the state.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his role in “guaranteeing free, fair, and transparent elections”, describing the nation’s leader as a “very true democrat”.

Soludo also heaped praises on INEC and its chairman, Joash Amupitan, regarding their “effective management” of the electoral process.

“This is your very first outing as INEC chairman. As the saying goes, you don’t have a second chance to create a first impression, and I am very excited that your first impression is very emphatic,” he added.

“We applied for this job. You employed us four years ago. What I can say, as we stated throughout the campaign, is that you have not seen anything yet,” he said.

“Like the Americans would say, ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet’.

“You are very emphatic by re-electing a governor, yours sincerely and my deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, with 73 per cent of votes cast. We’re really humbled.

“I want to say it again and again loudly with this trust, in partnership with all our stakeholders, in partnership with you, Ndi Anambra.”