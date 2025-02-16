APC Defends Defections, Slams Tambuwal’s Criticism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) says members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are defecting to align with President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic reform agenda.

Felix Morka, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja while responding to criticism from former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Tambuwal had claimed that defections from the PDP were driven by “stomach infrastructure,” insisting that no politician with a conscience would join the APC.

In response, Morka said Tambuwal’s remarks better described his own history of defections between multiple political parties over the years.

He recalled that Tambuwal had moved from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007, then back to ANPP, and later to the PDP.

Morka noted that Tambuwal also defected to the APC in 2014 before returning to the PDP in 2018.

“There is wisdom in the saying that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. That wisdom has clearly eluded Tambuwal, a notorious party defector.

“His comments more accurately reflect his own history of political migrations. His movements were driven by self-interest, not conscience,” Morka stated.

According to him, a politician like Tambuwal lacks the moral right to question the motives of those leaving the crisis-ridden PDP for the APC.

He argued that, contrary to Tambuwal’s claims, PDP members were joining the APC because of Tinubu’s economic reforms and the party’s growing appeal.

Morka said many defectors had cited Tinubu’s policies and the PDP’s internal crisis as reasons for their decision.

He highlighted that, under Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria recently surpassed its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.5 million barrels per day.

“This achievement results from improved security and targeted oil sector reforms,” he explained.

He added that Nigeria had recorded consistent trade surpluses, increased Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), a strong stock market, and an enhanced foreign reserve.

Morka advised Tambuwal and his allies to take responsibility for the PDP’s struggles instead of criticising those exercising their right to political association.

He urged them to apologise to their party members and adopt a more humble and reflective approach going forward. (NAN)