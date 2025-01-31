APC Expels Aregbesola Over Anti-Party Activities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled former Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola for alleged anti-party activities.

The African Examiner writes that Aregbesola was a two time governor of Osun State and was also a minister under immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari, all on the APC platform.

Also, he is the leader of a faction in the Osun APC known as The Osun Progressives, which later became the Omoluabi Caucus.

The expulsion was contained in a letter that emerged online on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Which accused the former governor of breaching Article 21 of the party’s constitution.

“At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee. Having carefully reviewed the findings and recommendations, the SEC resolved to approve your immediate expulsion from the APC.

“The decision was predicated on clear evidence of your actions, which undermined the unity and integrity of the party. As a result, you are no longer a member of the APC and must refrain from holding yourself out as one or acting on behalf of the party in any capacity,” the letter partly read.