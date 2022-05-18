APC Fixes May 29 For Presidential Primary, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress has fixed a new date for its presidential and all other primaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party Felix Morka.

The statement was titled, ‘APC adjusts schedule of activities for 2023 primary elections’.

Morka said the presidential primary would hold on May 29, 2022.

He also said APC has rescheduled its governorship and House of Representatives primaries to Thursday, May 26.

The APC earlier fixed its governorship primaries for May 20, House of Assembly, May 22, House of Representatives May 24, and Senate May 25.

The APC scribe said the party’s Senate and House of Assembly primaries has also been rescheduled to hold on Friday, May 27.

He said the new dates were approved by the party’s National Working Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022, approved an adjusted Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential primaries and appeals as follows:

“Governorship and House of Representatives – Thursday, 26th of May, 2022.

“Senate and House of Assembly – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

“For election appeals: Governorship and House of Representatives – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

Senate and House of Assembly – Saturday, 28th of May, 2022.

“Special convention for presidential primaries holds Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”

The APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Abubakar Kyari, earlier said that the party had about 145 governorship aspirants, 351 senate aspirants and 1,197 House of Representatives aspirants.

The list of APC presidential aspirants that submitted their nomination forms includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a former two-term Lagos State Governor and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Others were former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Senator Godswill Akpabio; and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo and former Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi also submitted their forms.

Chairman, Nigeria Governor Forum and Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State, Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi also submitted their forms.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa and former Zamfara Governor, Ahmed Yerima also submitted their forms.