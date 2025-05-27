APC Supposed To Tell Tinubu Of Economic Hardships, Not Endorsing Him – Malami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation, has berated chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for endorsing the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

Malami stated this on Sunday in a meeting organised by the National Political Consultative Group (North) in Abuja.



The African Examiner writes that former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar; Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023; and Chibuike Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, were part of the opposition leaders who attended the meeting.



The gathering was organised by opposition leaders who intend to forge a coalition against Tinubu.



In his keynote address, the ex-AG stated that Tinubu’s policies are crippling the economy of northern Nigeria.



According to Malami, instead of addressing various challenges facing the country, endorsing Tinubu for another term in office has taken a pivotal role in the ruling party.

“Just a few days ago, the ruling party held its national summit and instead of addressing the serious issues of insecurity, economic hardship and rising poverty, it chose to focus on politics, endorsing President Bola Tinubu as sole candidate for the 2027 election that is still two years away,” Malami was quoted as saying by THISDAY.



The former AGF tasked stakeholders to establish a united front to “reclaim” the country and also create a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.