APGA’s Endorsement Of Tinubu, Renewal Of Zikist Alliance –Okechukwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Immediate past Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has said that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu re-election is a renewal of Zikist alliance.

The former VON boss, who is a founding member of APC, disclosed this in Enugu while in Enugu while addressing journalists on the importance of Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra and APGA unanimous pronouncement declaring total support to President Tinubu’s second term bid.

Recall that Gov. Soludo, during President Tinubu’s recent official working visit to Anambra, declared that “APGA has officially been adopted for President Tinubu.”

“APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC), would work together during the 2027 election, as both parties share a common belief in progressivism,” Soludo further said.

Okechukwu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu welcomed Gov. Soludo’s move was a strategic renewal of the Zikist alliance of the 50s, when Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was a member of Western House of Assembly and Malam Umaru Altine from Sokoto was elected first mayor of Enugu City.

He said that then, there was the NPN/NPP Alliance of the 2nd Republic, which worked perfectly well.

The APC chieftain said, “This is a masterstroke foundation of Nigeria which needs renewal today; instead of ultra-polarisarion and ethno-nationalism.

“I salute Gov. Soludo, this was my position back in 2003 when we elected Rt. Hon. Chuba Okadigbo as President Buhari’s vice presidential candidate; that Ndigbo (Igbo people) should neither disengage nor put all their eggs in one PDP’s basket.

“This is especially when Ndigbo reside and invest in all the nooks and crannies of our dear country.”

Asked of the danger of one party state, Okechukwu, who brushed the hype of one party state aside, maintained that “APC doesn’t need one party state to win in 2027.”

“Am not a fan of one party state, it’s antithetical to democracy. For me sincerely APC doesn’t need one party state to win the 2027 General Elections.

“All we need is to advance Gross National Happiness. Did not we (members of APC) win 2015, 2019 and 2023 General Elections under multi-party system?” Okechukwu asked.

He noted that Nigeria has over 10 political parties, uncountable tendencies and cannot slide into one party system, albeit “when we reckon that there is a coalition in the making.”

The former VON boss said, “Yes, there’s a palpable phobia of one party state, because of the dominance of political bandits of stomach infrastructure in our landscape.

“However, political bandits are like the proverbial Roman god Janus with two faces, I hope am not vindicated, one is not among those who underrate the opposition and the looming coalition of different tendencies, which may return us into two dominant political parties in a multiparty system.”

Reminded that two dominant political parties in a multiparty system is impossible when governors, senators and others are all moving into the APC? Okechukwu answered in the affirmative that the state governors are the political warlords on the ground.

“But, don’t forget that the electorates are not quartered in a dormitory, therefore may not sheepishly follow the defectors as assumed.

He said “My takeaway lesson in my over 40 years in partisan politics is not to rate any gathering as a storm in a teacup.

“My candid advice to the leadership of my great party, the APC, is not to rest on the euphoria of the gale of defections. For one anticipates a gruesome electioneering campaign in 2027,” he stated.