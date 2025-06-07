Arokodare Scores As Super Eagles, Russia Settle for 1-1 Draw

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria settled for a 1-1 draw on Friday in their international friendly clash with Russia.

Russia took the lead in the 27th minute after Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi put the ball into his own net.

The Super Eagles responded in the second half through Tolu Arokodare, who netted the equaliser in the 71st minutes for Nigeria.

The goal is Arokodare’s first goal for the national team.