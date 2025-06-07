W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Arokodare Scores As Super Eagles, Russia Settle for 1-1 Draw

Friday, June 6th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria settled for a 1-1 draw on Friday in their international friendly clash with Russia.

Russia took the lead in the 27th minute after Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi put the ball into his own net.

The Super Eagles responded in the second half through Tolu Arokodare, who netted the equaliser in the 71st minutes  for Nigeria.

The goal is Arokodare’s  first goal for the national team.

 

