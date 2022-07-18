ASUU Strike: NLC To Embark On Nationwide Solidarity Protest July 26, 27

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria public universities and others.

The NLC President, Mr Ayubaa Wabba said this in a circular jointly signed by Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the Congress on Sunday in Abuja.

African Examiner reports that the circular which was issued on July 15, was addressed to the Chairpersons and Secretaries of NLC State Councils.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other trade unions in the education sector have been on strike for over five months over alleged failure of government to keep to agreement entered with the unions.

The demands of the striking workers include issues bordering on funding of universities, salaries and earned allowances of lecturers.

According to Wabba, the action is in line with the decisions of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress on June 30.

“We have scheduled as follows the National Days of Protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.

“The dates are on July 26 and 27 at all the state capitals of the federation and Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and take off point are at the NLC State Secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja.

“You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilise workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance, ’’ he said.