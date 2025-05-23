Atiku, Aregbesola Meet In Osun As Gang Up Against Tinubu Hots Up

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday met with former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, to possibly talk about forming a coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Atiku in a video uploaded on his official X account on Friday arrived at the residence of Aregbesola in Osun State alongside another former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.



“Breakfast time at the residence of former Governor of Osun State, Engr Rauf Aregbesola,” Atiku captioned the video.



In the video, Aregbesola’s team was seen singing, “Tinubu will fall in 2027” as Atiku and Sambo paid a courtesy call to the former Minister of Interior at his country home in Ilesa, Osun State.

In the video also, warmly receiving the entourage of Atiku and Sambo with Aregbesola were important Osun political figures, including the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Lowo Adebiyi; and Chairman of Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji.



Also, the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti; and former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam were seen in the video.



Atiku’s visit to Aregbesola was only a few hours to the coronation of the 49th Owa Obokun and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, fixed for Friday in Ilesa, after the reported refusal of the Osun State High Court sitting in Ilesa, on Thursday, to put on hold the coronation at the Obokungbusi Hall, Ilesa, with the reception taking place on the premises of Ilesa Grammar School.

In a related development, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, on Thursday stated that Atiku, Peter Obi, and a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, were in talks concerning plans to start a coalition against President Bola Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 election.



“Well, you and I know that there have been ongoing discussions between Atiku Abubakar and some opposition leaders: Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai,” Ibe said as he answers questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.



“Yes, it’s out there in the open. Discussion is still ongoing, and at the end of that discussion, they will come out with a position and the direction that we’re going to follow based on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.”