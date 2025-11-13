Atiku: I Never Gave Any Vehicle To Officer In Wike Clash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has refuted claims that he gave a brand-new Toyota SUV to Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima, the naval officer who was involved in a recent clash with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Atiku, in a statement issued via his X handle on Thursday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, stated that the report, which has gone viral on social media, is completely false and has no factual basis.

Ibe, therefore, tasked the public to ignore the fabricated story.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007), did not gift Lt. Ahmed Yerima, or any other individual, a brand new Toyota SUV, contrary to the false reports currently circulating on social media.

“The story is entirely fabricated and should be completely disregarded by the public,” he said.

The African Examiner writes that the viral claim, which was seen on Facebook on Wednesday, claimed that Atiku rewarded the naval officer after his reported confrontation with Wike over an alleged land-grabbing incident in Abuja.