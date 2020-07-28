W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ekiti Attorney General Tests Positive For COVID-19

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, July 28th, 2020

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The attorney-general of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda, has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Fapohunda stated this via his Twitter handle.

According to Fapohunda, he tested positive for the virus after a second test was carried out on him saying that he had gone on self-isolation isolation, while the solicitor-general of the state would take charge of all legal matters in his absence.

“The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State,” the post read.

African Examiner reports that the governor also, Kayode Fayemi, had also tested positive for the virus.

