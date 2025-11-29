Atiku To Lagos APC: Focus on Your Leaders’ Identity, Not My Political Choices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop fixating on his political decisions and instead address the unresolved questions surrounding the identity and age of their own leaders.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Atiku said the Lagos APC’s attempt to mock him for officially joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) only revealed the party’s “hypocrisy, selective amnesia, and intellectual laziness.”

Atiku argued that his political journey is transparent and fully verifiable, unlike that of certain APC figures.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar’s political journey is public, transparent, and fully documented,” the statement said. “His age is known, his parents are known, his educational records are intact, and his public life can be traced from childhood to national prominence, without the need for forensic experts, private investigators, or affidavits to reconcile conflicting identities.”

He added that this positions him “miles ahead of their paymaster, who by all reasonable public evidence, is well past 90, yet insists on clinging to power and is already scheming for a second term.”

According to Atiku, if he, at 79, is considered “too old” for political aspiration, then questions should be asked about a “visibly frail leader whose true age remains one of the country’s best-kept mysteries.”

He accused the APC of enabling an individual who has “switched names, ages, origins, and educational histories” while attempting to ridicule him for making a strategic democratic move. “Party mobility is not a crime,” the statement asserted. “Identity fraud is.”

Atiku maintained that his collaboration with the ADC is driven by national interest and a shared democratic vision, not desperation. He said those who view political parties as personal fiefdoms cannot understand such alliances.

He further charged the Lagos APC to stop pretending to care about Nigeria’s future and instead confront the real fears driving their criticisms.

“Atiku Abubakar remains the single most formidable, experienced, and prepared leader in the country today,” the statement continued. “His moral stamina, political clarity, and national acceptance continue to expose the emptiness of the APC’s propaganda and the illegitimacy of the regime they serve.”

He added that if the APC seeks a leader driven by “restlessness, panic, and desperation,” they need not look far. “He is in the Villa, struggling to govern, struggling to appear coherent, and struggling to convince Nigerians that he is the age he claims to be.”

Atiku advised the Lagos APC to channel its energy toward explaining Nigeria’s economic collapse, rising insecurity, and the widespread hardship affecting citizens, issues he described as the true legacy of the ruling party.