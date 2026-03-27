AU appoints Kikwete As Horn of Africa High Representative

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mahmoud Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, has appointed Amb. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania, High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

Youssouf disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Nuur Sheekh, Spokesperson of the AUC Chairperson.

According to him, Kikwete will, in his appointed capacity, support the African Union’s efforts to tackle the complex political, peace and security dynamics across the region.

Youssouf said, “His mandate will include, inter alia, advancing preventive diplomacy, facilitating inclusive political dialogue, promoting confidence-building among stakeholders, and strengthening regional cooperation mechanisms aimed at fostering sustainable peace and stability.

“The High Representative will work in close coordination with relevant regional and international partners, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the East African Community (EAC), the League of Arab States, the UN, and other partners.

“This is with a view to ensuring coherence, complementarity and effectiveness in collective efforts to promote peace, stability and security.

“This coordinated engagement is particularly critical considering the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea for international trade and the broader stability of the African continent.”

The chairperson expressed his full confidence that Kikwete’s experience, leadership and wisdom will make a significant contribution to supporting countries in the region.

Such include relevant regional and international mechanisms, and in tackling prevailing challenges, advancing durable peace, stability and regional prosperity. (NAN)