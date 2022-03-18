AU Commission, Morocco Sign Bilateral Agreement To Boost Air Transport Services

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Union Commission (AUC) and Morocco on Thursday signed bilateral agreement to boost air transport market services in Africa.

According to statement issued by AUC, the agreement was on Revised Constitution of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and the Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The event was organised by the Commission’s Office of Legal Counsel and witnessed by Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, and Amb. Nezha Alaoui M’hammdi, Ambassador of Morocco to AU.

The statement read: “35 AU Member States having population of over 800 million people, accounting for 61 per cent of African population and 89 per cent of intra-African air transport market joined SAATM.

“They have opened up their markets to each other, removing restrictions in terms of frequency, capacity and granting to traffic rights, which will enable intra-African transport connectivity and improve trade and tourism.

“By signing the MoI, both parties commit to revise Bilateral Air Service Agreements with other African countries to ensure compliance to provisions of the Yamoussoukro Decision for full liberalisation of air transport services.”

It mentioned Abou-Zeid to have during the signing ceremony stated that fast tracking the operationalisation of the SAATM remained major priority of the AU Commission.

It also said that such is not only to support the restart and recovery after COVID-19 pandemic, but to reposition African aviation sector to a renewed path.

“To achieve a sustainable air transport system that will enable the socio-economic integration of our continent.

“The following 35 AU Member States signed the commitment to implement the SAATM: Benin, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Others include Egypt, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho.

“Also Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Eswatini, Togo, Zambia and Zimbabwe,” endorsed the agreement. (NAN)