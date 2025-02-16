AU Unveils 2024 Africa Malaria Progress Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Union (AU) on Sunday unveiled the 2024 Africa Malaria Progress Report, highlighting funding priorities and addressing challenges and threats hindering the elimination of malaria.

This announcement was made in a statement by Mr Molalet Tsedeke, Media Centre Coordinator at the Directorate of Information and Communication of the AU Commission.

It was delivered during a virtual high-level news conference on Malaria Progress and the “Change the Story” campaign.

The conference, held under the theme “Changing the Story on Malaria: A Big Push to Deliver a Malaria-Free Africa,” took place on the sidelines of the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The annual conference was jointly hosted by the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Tanzania, the AU Commission, and the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

It aimed to highlight Africa’s progress, challenges, and renewed commitments in the fight against malaria.

The statement said, “The objective is to present the findings of the 2024 Africa Malaria Progress Report, including progress made, challenges faced, and key threats to malaria elimination.

“It will also launch the ‘Change the Story’ campaign, highlighting the voices of children and amplifying their stories about the impact of malaria on their lives.

“Additionally, the ‘Changing the Story’ book will be launched, focusing on President Umaro Sissoco’s leadership of ALMA, while marking the transition of the ALMA Chairmanship.

“Egypt’s achievement in eliminating malaria will be recognised, and the country will be presented with an ALMA Award for Excellence.

“Finally, there will be a call for a united effort to increase funding for malaria programmes, particularly through the replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.”

The event presented key findings from the 2024 AU Malaria Progress Report, aiming to strengthen commitment from African leaders, international organisations, and stakeholders to accelerate efforts towards achieving a malaria-free Africa by 2030.

The “Change the Story” campaign was also launched to amplify the voices of children most affected by malaria, urging urgent political and financial commitments to eliminate the disease. (NAN)