Barcelona Player Tests Positive of COVID-19 Ahead of UCL Q/Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barcelona has confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the club Wednesday, the yet to be named player was one of nine reporting for pre-season training, who showed no symptoms and has been quarantined at his home.

Barca disclosed that their player has not been in contact with any senior players, who travel to Lisbon Thursday to prepare for their Champions League quarter final.

In addition, the club confirmed that everyone who has been in contact with the Barcelona player has been tracked to perform tests.

Sequel to COVID-19 pandemic, the Champions League is concluding with a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon, comprising single-leg games held behind closed doors.

Barcelona play Bayern Munich Friday – the day after Atletico Madrid face RB Leipzig.