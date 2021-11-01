Benue Police Vows To Arrest Killers Of Young Women

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Benue Police Command has assured residents of the state that it will soon apprehend the criminal elements luring young women into hidden places and killing them for unknown reasons.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Spokeperson, Mrs Sewuese Anene, on Monday in Makurdi.

“The command is on the trail of these persons and will definitely apprehend them.

“This can, however, be made easier with the cooperation of members of the public.

“Parents and guardians are advised to watch over their children and wards to avoid the occurrence of such cases,” it stated.

The command further advised the general public to be security conscious and report any suspicious person or activity to the police.























