Bill To Repeal NIMC Act Passes Second Reading In Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bill to repeal the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2007 has passed the second reading in the Senate.

The bill provides for the establishment of a National Identity Database, and the NIMC is charged with the responsibilities for the maintenance of the national database, the registration of individuals, and the issuance of identity credentials.

The bill was read for the first time on June 5 and sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin on Tuesday.

It seeks to enhance the efficiency and inclusivity of the Identity Management System through comprehensive provisions, designed to improve and update the extant provisions in line with global best practices.

In a lead debate, the proposed legislation is termed as crucial for the socio-economic and political development of the country, as well as to national security and an effective identity management system.

The objective of the bill also includes streamlining the sharing of personal data, incorporating robust data protection measures to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of individuals’ data, and fostering trust among citizens in the handling of their information among others.