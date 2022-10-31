Black Sunday: 13 Passengers Burnt To Death In Fatal Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A ghastly motor accident occurred Sunday night near the popular four corner junction in Ozalla, Nkanu West Council area of Enugu state has claimed the lives of 13 passengers .

The victims, who were said to be traveling from Imo to Adamawa State, were burnt to death in an ill -fated 14-seater bus which reportedly ran into a trailer before going up in flames.

It was gathered that all the occupants of the bus except one, was said to have burnt beyond recognition in the terrible road mishap.

While some said the lucky passenger was rescued by sympathizers, others said he jumped out of the vehicle from the window.

The survivor of the accident which occurred around 9 pm it was learnt, is presently receiving medical attention at the Emergency Unit of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla, located along same axis.

As at the time of filing this report, both the State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC and police authorities were yet to make any comment on the ugly incident.